ALLETE, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:ALE)

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

ALLETE has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. ALLETE has a dividend payout ratio of 66.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ALLETE to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.8%.

Shares of ALE opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average of $63.53. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.62.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.25 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,329,000 after purchasing an additional 215,877 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 435.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 106,578 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after acquiring an additional 53,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ALLETE by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $1,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

ALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

