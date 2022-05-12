Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,168 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Allegion worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 431,267 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,492,000 after acquiring an additional 85,069 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $354,493,000 after purchasing an additional 154,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,509,000 after buying an additional 89,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,181,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,513,000 after purchasing an additional 364,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $108.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $105.06 and a 12-month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Profile (Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.