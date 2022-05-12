Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Allbirds updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.17. 99,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,103. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $32.44.

Get Allbirds alerts:

BIRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allbirds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds (Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.