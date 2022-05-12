ALL BEST ICO Trading Down 91.3% This Week (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded down 43.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $26,988.96 and $11,091.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 91.3% lower against the dollar. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,619.47 or 1.00012823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002139 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001744 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 868,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,147,304 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

