Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Alight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ALIT stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,754,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,425. Alight has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Foley II sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $3,535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,377,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 695,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Alight during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,286,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Alight during the 4th quarter worth about $1,961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alight by 1,173.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 178,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Alight by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 102,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

