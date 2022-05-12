Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.39

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.39 and last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 227330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $594.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 170.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

