Alembic Global Advisors Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Alembic Global Advisors reiterated their hold rating on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.23.

Methanex stock opened at $47.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.71. Methanex has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 66,283 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 34,223 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Methanex by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

