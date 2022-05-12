Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the highest is $2.46 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $9.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $9.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $10.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after purchasing an additional 539,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,870,000 after purchasing an additional 239,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,081,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,575,000 after acquiring an additional 350,865 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after acquiring an additional 503,198 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,211. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $72.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.