Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.87-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $822.70 million-$853.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $815.19 million.

Shares of ALRM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.02. 5,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,031. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.72. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.67.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $135,544.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $359,891.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $776,836. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

