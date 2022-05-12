Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AKBA. Piper Sandler cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.63.

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $0.42 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $76.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 132.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094 over the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,470,000 after acquiring an additional 877,806 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 566,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

