Akash Network (AKT) Trading 53.2% Lower This Week

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a total market cap of $47.84 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Akash Network has traded down 53.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00576003 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,136.18 or 2.02485886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00030796 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007758 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

