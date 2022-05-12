Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMOGet Rating) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.23). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Airspan Networks.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter.

MIMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airspan Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Airspan Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:MIMO traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,944. Airspan Networks has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Airspan Networks by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Airspan Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Airspan Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airspan Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc provides 5G end-to-end, 4G, open RAN, and fixed wireless access hardware and software worldwide. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

