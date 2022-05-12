Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Airgain updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.01-$0.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 4,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,793. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Airgain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airgain has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James K. Sims bought 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Airgain by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 34,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Airgain by 64.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

