Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Agiliti updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.89-$0.94 EPS.

NYSE AGTI traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,870. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $335,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $43,304.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,727.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,489 shares of company stock worth $2,859,488. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Agiliti by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Agiliti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Agiliti by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agiliti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

