AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.89. 1,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.25 and a 200 day moving average of $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $150.68.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.72%.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

