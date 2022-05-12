AG.L (LON:AG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 588.40 ($7.25).

A number of analysts recently commented on AG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of AG.L in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price target on AG.L from GBX 500 ($6.16) to GBX 517 ($6.37) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.14) target price on shares of AG.L in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.34) target price on shares of AG.L in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

