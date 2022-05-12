AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $111,715.00

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. AFEN Blockchain has a market cap of $100,664.03 and approximately $111,715.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AFEN Blockchain has traded 44.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AFEN Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00581480 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,911.63 or 2.10528026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00029967 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007866 BTC.

About AFEN Blockchain

AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain

Buying and Selling AFEN Blockchain

