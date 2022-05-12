Aeternity (AE) Price Tops $0.0820 on Exchanges

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a total market cap of $29.06 million and $2.97 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 400,273,676 coins and its circulating supply is 354,452,732 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

