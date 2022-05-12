Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 59,817 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 48,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$38.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.44.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

