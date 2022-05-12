Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.75). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.46. 40,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,753. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $314.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.