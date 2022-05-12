Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.75). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.46. 40,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,753. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $314.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.74.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.