Aeon (AEON) Price Down 66.8% Over Last Week

Aeon (AEON) traded down 55.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Aeon has a market capitalization of $438,272.58 and $771.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 66.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.71 or 0.00465854 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000209 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

INFAM (INF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

