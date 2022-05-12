Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Up to $4.94

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $5.08. Aegon shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 171,051 shares traded.
AEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.37) to €5.00 ($5.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.26) to €4.70 ($4.95) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.34.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Aegon Company Profile (NYSE:AEG)
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aegon (AEG)
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.