Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Up to $4.94

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $5.08. Aegon shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 171,051 shares traded.

AEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.37) to €5.00 ($5.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.26) to €4.70 ($4.95) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.34.

Get Aegon alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 346,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 165,800 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 71,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 53,568 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,377,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after acquiring an additional 228,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.