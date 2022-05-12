AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Position Decreased by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,608,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,754,390 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $433,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 77.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 18,775 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

NYSE:ACM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.58. The stock had a trading volume of 878,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,520. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.63 and its 200 day moving average is $73.05. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $58.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

AECOM Company Profile (Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.