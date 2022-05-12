Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $0.07 on Monday. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.

Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADXS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advaxis in the third quarter valued at $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Advaxis during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advaxis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 108,116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Advaxis by 4,394.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 78,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Advaxis by 127.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

