Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $0.07 on Monday. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.
Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Advaxis (Get Rating)
Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
