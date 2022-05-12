Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $63.28

Shares of Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.28 and last traded at $64.12, with a volume of 21692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

