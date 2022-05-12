AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of AdvanSix stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.13. The stock had a trading volume of 306,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,614. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.76. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $424.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.30 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after buying an additional 53,822 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 23,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after buying an additional 101,119 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

