Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $92.50

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $92.50 and last traded at $94.89, with a volume of 941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at $1,190,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 24.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at $231,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

