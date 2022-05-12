Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.40.

ADNT stock opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. Adient has a 52 week low of $30.07 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.82.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adient will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,580,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,579,000 after acquiring an additional 151,676 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Adient by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,434 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,857,000 after purchasing an additional 303,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,885,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,139,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Adient by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,877,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,274,000 after purchasing an additional 87,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

