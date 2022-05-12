AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Price Up 6.2%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.01. 8,519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,135,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on AHCO. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $706.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 13,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

