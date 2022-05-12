AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.29.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $30.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $706.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 13,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $1,107,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

