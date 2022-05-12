AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Position Trimmed by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,932 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 101.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHCO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Shares of AHCO opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.47. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $706.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 13,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

