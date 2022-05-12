ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Announces Earnings Results

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. ACV Auctions updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $8.12. 254,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,486. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $33.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.54.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $37,370.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

