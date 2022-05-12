Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ACXP traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.67. 630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,128. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $8.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) by 149.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

