ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Sunday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $20.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $44.00.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.71.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Shares of ACMR opened at $11.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.63. ACM Research has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $39.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 91,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 390,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,960,000 after buying an additional 68,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.