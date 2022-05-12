Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes $1.44 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $144.75. 17,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,073. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.79. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $142.63 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

American Water Works Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.