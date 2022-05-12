Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 2,762.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,939 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 513.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRE. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.68. The company had a trading volume of 38,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,938. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.73. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

