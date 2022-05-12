Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 2,692 Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.80.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,749,140. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.67. 2,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,452. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.25 and a 52-week high of $379.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

