Achmea Investment Management B.V. Invests $877,000 in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 18.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock traded up $4.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.28. 58,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,084. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.29 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $16,407,273. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

