Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $660,000 Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 2,988.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $160,134,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $154,408,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 16.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,064,000 after buying an additional 2,338,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 36.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,675,000 after buying an additional 1,433,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,956,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,241,000 after purchasing an additional 704,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on APO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.72.

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $51.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,605. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.18 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average is $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

