Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.90

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 53 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68.
Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter.
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; and Noctiva, a vasopressin analog indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least 2 times per night to void.
