Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,537 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 19,431 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $29,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,069 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,129,000. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.59. 60,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,646. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.92. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $50.12 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day moving average is $68.68.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.31%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

