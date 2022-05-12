Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 65,645 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,645 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.27% of NetScout Systems worth $31,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in NetScout Systems by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $92,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

NTCT stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.77. 19,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,611. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.64. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

