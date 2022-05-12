Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 298,686 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 298,686 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $26,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 12.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCRN. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

CCRN stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.62. 9,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.44. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 59.34%. The business had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

