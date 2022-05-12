Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 737.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 170,356 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $128,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $571.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,226. The firm has a market cap of $233.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $594.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

