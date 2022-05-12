Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,442 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Genuine Parts worth $23,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $2.53 on Thursday, reaching $131.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.59.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

