Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,918 shares during the quarter. Robert Half International accounts for about 0.9% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $236,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,599,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 254,892 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,909,000 after acquiring an additional 239,615 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 74.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,704,000 after acquiring an additional 232,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 428,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,822,000 after acquiring an additional 212,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,991. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.46 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.73.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

