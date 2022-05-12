Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $56.23 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 198,591 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Amdocs worth $56,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,303,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,787,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $76.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,393. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.39.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

