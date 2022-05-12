Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $40.56 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 12,935.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,705 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Nasdaq worth $40,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.23. The company had a trading volume of 999,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.05. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,245 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.17.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

