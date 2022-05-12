Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $38.56 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 526,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 613,048 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $38,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,413. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.49.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $704,112. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

