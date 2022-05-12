Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $28.56 Million Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 480.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $28,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VET. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,324 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,906,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,252,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,527,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 685,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 624,800 shares during the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VET traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.98. 219,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,430. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

VET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

